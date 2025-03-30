Major Tag Team Match Announced For WWE Raw This Week
Adam Pearce has confirmed that Bron Breakker & Penta vs. Finn Balor & Dominik Mysterio will take place on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Pearce took to social media on Sunday afternoon and dropped a video highlighting all the happenings on the show and officially added the tag. The match comes on the heels of both teams brawling after last week's Penta vs. Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship Match.
This week's episode of Raw will also feature a huge championship rematch. Iyo Sky will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Bianca Belair -- the challenger for this championship at WrestleMania -- will be the special guest referee.
Ripley lost the championship to Sky earlier this month. Since then, Sky, Ripley, and Belair have been at odds. Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match this year to earn her shot at the title at WrestleMania. Also, The New Day will be in action and Logan Paul will have a face-to-face confrontation with AJ Styles in the ring. Finally, Gunther will go one on one with Jimmy Uso.
WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. This week's Raw takes place in London and is the final stop on the company's WrestleMania international tour.
