Major Update On WWE Plans For A Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

Cody Rhodes is the face of the WWE and has been since being crowned the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Since then, Rhodes has been involved with the biggest stars, the biggest matches, and the biggest feuds across the company. All as a good guy. A babyface.

Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

This weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal, Rhodes will be in action against the man who cost him his championship, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu. Rhodes has promised to give Fatu a receipt for what he did on SmackDown a few weeks ago. We'll see this weekend whether or not he'll deliver on that promise.

Rhodes has been the top babyface champion in WWE since beating John Cena to win back his Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Rhodes lost that championship to Drew McIntyre in a 3 Stages of Hell Match. Rhodes lost because Fatu attacked him during the third stage, which allowed McIntyre to leave the cage.

Rhodes' loss and altered demeanor since then have led some to believe a heel turn is coming for Rhodes. Not so fast.

WWE is not turning Cody Rhodes heel

Cody Rhodes | Netflix

A new report by The Wrestling Observer indicates that a Rhodes heel turn is not in the cards and not happening at this moment. The report revealed that the company isn't planning a heel turn unless it absolutely has to.

That would mean that the WWE audience would have to turn on Rhodes in a significant way in order for the company to fully turn him heel. Rhodes has experience with that kind of fan rejection.

MORE: The Rock Reportedly Set To Receive Unprecedented WWE WrestleMania 43 Offer

At the end of Rhodes' run in AEW, the audience fully turned on him and booed his every move, even though he was booked as a company babyface.

There is big potential with Rhodes as a heel in WWE. Rhodes against CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bron Breakker, Oba Femi, and plenty of others are babyface opponents that could face Rhodes as a heel at any major WWE event.

WWE presents Saturday Night's Main Event this Saturday. In addition to Rhodes vs. Fatu, the number one contendership for the WWE Undisputed Championship will be on the line. Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and Trick Williams will compete in a Fatal Four-way match. The winner will face Drew McIntyre for the championship at the Royal Rumble.

The other announced match for the show is The Judgment Day vs. Rhiyo for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

