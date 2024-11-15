Major WWE Women's United States Championship Match Tonight? [Rumor]
The chase for the new WWE Women’s United States Championship is on.
WrestleVotes posted on their X account this afternoon that, according to their sources, the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament kicks off on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The tournament will begin with a triple threat match between Candice LaRae, B-Fab, and Bayley.
Candice LaRae, the current Women’s Speed Champion, is competing for her first main roster championship, having previously been NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Indi Hartwell. LaRae was previously a part of The Way, a stable that included Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and former Men’s United States Champion, Austin Theory.
B-Fab is also competing for her first main roster championship, as well as her first championship with the company since returning in 2022. Previous a part of Hit Row, B-Fab was with The Pride, a stable that included former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and former WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, until Lashley left the company in August of this year.
Bayley, the first Women’s Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion in WWE, is looking to add this new championship to impressive list of accolades. She was also half of the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Sasha Banks, as well as the winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble.
Our colleague, Rick Ucchino, presented an impressive case for why Bayley should be the first Women’s United States Champion earlier this week. We’ll see if Rick is clairvoyant on this one, or if his prediction ages like milk.
