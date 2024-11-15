New Update On Becky Lynch's WWE Return Date [Report]
Nothing is a thing until it's a thing, but a new report is giving hope to Becky Lynch fans that The Man may be coming back around to WWE in the near future.
The former Women's World Champion is scheduled to make a rare public appearance this weekend when she sits down for a discussion at NYA East in Los Angeles.
Event organizers say Lynch will be there to discuss her New York Times Best Selling book - Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl - in addition to events from her legendary career. Also, no promises, but there's a tease that Lynch could offer a glimpse at what is next for her wrestling career.
PWInsider is reporting that this tease could be significant, with Mike Johnson reporting the following:
"Both sources within WWE and Netflix have stated that Lynch is expected to be back in the mix with the company by the time Raw premieres on Netflix. That would mean that Lynch and WWE are close (or have confirmed) a new agreement between the two sides."
Monday Night Raw is scheduled to debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025.
Becky Lynch has not competed in WWE since May when she lost a Women's World Title Cage Match to Liv Morgan. Her WWE contract expired over the summer and she's been on what the company has called a 'hiatus' ever since.
Fightful Select has long been reporting that both WWE and Lynch have remained on good terms and were expected to work together again if the right situation were to present itself.
