Mandy Rose Comments On Potential Return At The WWE Royal Rumble
Former NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose, isn't giving away anything when it comes to her status for the Women's Royal Rumble Match on Saturday night.
During the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose put over the event, but was mum on whether or not she would be involved in any capacity.
“I’m not saying anything. I’m just saying that the Royal Rumble is a very exciting pay-per-view, where we get to see who kind of stands out, who comes back, maybe from an injury, or who comes back from being out of the company for a long time. I don’t know. I’m not saying I wouldn’t. I mean, that would be exciting. But it’s funny though. If I was to do that, I gotta get in the ring tomorrow, I better start practicing. No, let’s be real though. I stay in shape...We stay ready. So physically, listen, I’m ready. I’m probably in better shape now than I was four years ago. Since I’ve been released, I’ve had more time to train, and I also stepped back on-stage, bodybuilding show a few months ago.- Mandy Rose (h/t Fightful)
Rose was released from her WWE contract at the end of 2022 because of content on her FanTime account. Prior to the release, Rose had held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. The night before she was released, Rose dropped the championship to Roxanne Perez.
During her time with WWE, Rose was involved in the Fire and Desire tag team with Sonya Deville. She also had a long storyline with Otis, which culminated in a moment at WrestleMania. Rose competed in the Tough Enough reality series in 2015.
