Men's Elimination Chamber Match Set With Seth Rollins Becoming Final Participant On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins is the final participant in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match.
This week on WWE Raw, Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the main event to earn his spot in the match. Rollins now joins John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest in the match with a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on the line.
In the match, Rollins looked to be close to tapping out to Balor's crossface submission, but he was able to roll through the move, which forced Balor to release it. Rollins then quickly got to his feet and hit his Stomp finisher for the victory. Notably, Balor's Judgment Day faction did not interfere or factor into the match.
MORE: Two Championship Matches Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
Earlier in the night on Raw, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match field was also finalized. Roxanne Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to earn her spot in the match. The winner of that Chamber match will face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky at WrestleMania for the WWE Women's World Championship. Ripley is scheduled to defend her world title against Sky in two weeks on Raw.
WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock from Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday March 1. Other matches aside from both Chamber bouts include Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match and a tag team match between Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus and Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber