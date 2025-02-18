Wrestling On FanNation

Women's Elimination Chamber Match Set As Roxanne Perez Qualifies On WWE Raw

The Prodigy is on her way to Toronto. Roxanne Perez claimed the final spot inside the Elimination Chamber after she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on Raw.

Rick Ucchino

Roxanne Perez is heading to Elimination Chamber
Roxanne Perez is heading to Elimination Chamber / WWE.com

The field for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next Saturday in Toronto is now set.

Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez claimed the sixth and final spot Monday Night on Raw when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify.

Big Mami Cool had a discernible size and strength advantage over Perez, but The Prodigy was able to take advantage of an assist from Bianca Belair and Naomi to pick up the biggest victory of her career to date.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions made their way to the ring to have words with Liv Morgan after security footage released Friday on SmackDown put Liv and Raquel at the scene of the Jade Cargill attack months ago.

As things got physical on the outside of the ring, Perez hit a springboard Pop Rox to keep Raquel down for three seconds and earn a trip to Canada.

Bianca and Naomi took Liv into the ring after the match to inflict more punishment, but Rodriguez was able to gather herself and make the save.

More: The Future Of WWE Is Now As Roxanne Perez Could Bid NXT Farewell At Vengeance Day [Exclusive]

Current Elimination Chamber Line-up:

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match

Men's Elimination Chamber Match

  • John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, TBD

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

  • Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

