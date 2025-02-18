Women's Elimination Chamber Match Set As Roxanne Perez Qualifies On WWE Raw
The field for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next Saturday in Toronto is now set.
Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez claimed the sixth and final spot Monday Night on Raw when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify.
Big Mami Cool had a discernible size and strength advantage over Perez, but The Prodigy was able to take advantage of an assist from Bianca Belair and Naomi to pick up the biggest victory of her career to date.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions made their way to the ring to have words with Liv Morgan after security footage released Friday on SmackDown put Liv and Raquel at the scene of the Jade Cargill attack months ago.
As things got physical on the outside of the ring, Perez hit a springboard Pop Rox to keep Raquel down for three seconds and earn a trip to Canada.
Bianca and Naomi took Liv into the ring after the match to inflict more punishment, but Rodriguez was able to gather herself and make the save.
Current Elimination Chamber Line-up:
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match
Men's Elimination Chamber Match
- John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, TBD
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
- Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
