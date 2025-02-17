The Undertaker Reveals What He Misses Most After His WWE Retirement
Wrestling fans are getting a different perspective of The Undertaker with WWE's new "WWE LFG" show.
There, "The Phenom" serves as a coach alongside Mickie James, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley as they mentor and critique WWE prospects at the WWE Performance Center.
It's a fresh role for the former WWE Champion, a step outside of his typical character that graced WWE TV for three decades.
Taker retired in 2020, but that doesn't mean he doesn't miss performing. He spoke with Good Morning America to promote the new reality show, and opened up about what he misses now that he is retired from in-ring action.
"My gosh. I mean, when you're standing in a stadium full of 100,000 people and they're screaming your name, it's kind of an adrenaline that, you just, it's hard to replace," the WWE Hall of Famer said.
"I miss the camaraderie between myself and the guys that I share the ring with. Some of them, some of them you don't care for, some of them you do. But just the kind of, my era was a kind of band of gypsies type thing. You know, we traveled up and down the roads together. We were with each other more than we were our own families. And the camaraderie and the and the friendships that I've made through this business is just something that will be with me for the rest of my life. And, you know, now that I'm I'm home, you just you don't you don't see those guys and everybody's moved on now. But, man, I wouldn't trade a thing."
Now, he's spending his time preparing the future of WWE, and even had high praise for the debuting Ricky Starks.
