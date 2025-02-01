Mick Foley Spotted At WWE Hotel In Indianapolis Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2025
Could we see one of the three faces of Mick Foley appear at this year's WWE Royal Rumble?
Foley reportedly was spotted at the hotel where WWE Superstars and staff are staying in Indianapolis for the event. Foley hasn't wrestled in a WWE match since the 2012 Royal Rumble event.
Royal Rumble season always brings out rumors of potential returns and surprises. Earlier this week, rumors of a Nikki Bella Rumble appearance ran rampant. She has also been spotted in Indianapolis this weekend.
MORE: Mick Foley Hints At Entering WWE Royal Rumble
AJ Lee's name has popped up as a potential huge surprise that WWE could pull out during the Royal Rumble. Her husband, CM Punk, played coy when asked about the possibility of her return to the ring. Punk told Pat McAfee that Lee was at their home in Chicago taking care of their dog, Larry.
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place Saturday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Matches include both the men's and women's Royal Rumbles, DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns in a Two Out of Three Falls Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships, and Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
