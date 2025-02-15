Charlotte Flair Chooses Tiffany Stratton As WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent
Charlotte Flair has made her WrestleMania decision.
After winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, Flair has officially declared that she'll be facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Charlotte made the match official on this week's episode of WWE Smackdown.
On this week's Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her championship against Nia Jax via disqualification. Stratton defeated Jax to win the title at the beginning of the year after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.
When the match ended, Jax hit Stratton with the Annihilator. She and Candice LeRae looked as if they were going to try and do more damage to Stratton with a steel chair, but Trish Stratus ran out and made the save. She ran off LeRae, which left Stratton alone in the ring with Jax and was hit with a monster leg drop.
With Stratton incapacitated in the ring, Flair walked out and setup the steel chair next to her. Flair then said, “The Queen chooses you. I’ll see you at WrestleMania.”
Flair made her return to the ring after over a year away from WWE at the Royal Rumble. She's a multiple time women's champion and will now face Stratton in Stratton's first WrestleMania match ever.
WrestleMania 41 emanates from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The other announced match for that show is Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Is Expected To Sign With AEW
Sexyy Red Was Reportedly Offered A Permanent Role As A Wrestler In WWE
Major Road To WrestleMania Matches Announced For Gunther, CM Punk And Seth Rollins
Triple H Surprises The Undertaker And Michelle McCool With Major Announcement Live On ESPN