NBA Star Coming To WWE 2K25 As Part of New DLC Pack
Tyrese Haliburton isn't just becoming more and more acquainted with the WWE ring. He's becoming part of WWE's virtual world as well.
The Indiana Pacers star appeared on Monday Night Raw last night to announce that he would be available as a playable character in an upcoming Downloadable Content pack.
The two-time NBA All-Star will be part of the 'Dunk & Destruction' (INCREDIBLE potential name for a basketball gimmicked tag team) pack that is released on June 25. The pack will also include Abyss (hyped) and The Great Khali (HYPED).
In addition to Khali and Abyss, 'Dunk & Destruction' will also feature two more NBA stars to download, although it has not been revealed who they will be at the time of writing.
Some clips of Haliburton in the game have already begun doing the rounds on social media, with the Pacers star sporting the 'Tyrese 3:17' t-shirt that he wore during his confrontation with the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson on SmackDown, last year.
With the Eastern Conference Finals fast approaching, WWE have dropped official merchandise for Haliburton and Brunson, with Triple H also posting on X that his phone has been blowing up due to the amount of calls and messages he's recieving from NBA stars to become involved with WWE during the post-season, this summer.
Haliburton has been prominently featured across WWE and NXT programming over the past year or so, with the Pacers star's appearance also adding more weight to the working partnership WWE have with the city of Indianapolis. This year's Royal Rumble was hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, with a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania expected to play out there, also.
