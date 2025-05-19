Wrestling On FanNation

Triple H Confirms NBA Star Interest In WWE After NBA Playoff Prediction

Last June the WWE teased a Tyrese Haliburton vs. Jalen Brunson match in the ring during an episode of Smackdown. Haliburton's Indiana Pacers had just taken down Brunson's New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs, so an in-ring showdown fired up the audience. Did it also predict the future?

Haliburton and Brunson will square off on the court again this year in the playoffs -- this time in the Eastern Conference Finals -- and other NBA players have noticed the WWE's ability to read the crystal ball correctly.

In an interview ahead of game one on Wednesday, Knicks star Josh Hart commented on WWE getting Brunson and Haliburton in the ring together and said that lots of other NBA stars will look to go to WWE in an effort to replicate the WWE's ability to predict.

"WWE writes a great script," Hart said. "So, there's going to be a lot of guys trying to get on WWE this summer."

In response to Hart's comments, WWE CCO Triple H, took to social media and said that his phone hasn't stopped ringing since the Knicks vs. Pacers series was finalized. He also teased that this year's Summerslam event is happening inside MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

In addition to Brunson and Haliburton, WWE has featured many celebrity performers throughout the last couple years including Bad Bunny, Pat McAfee, Stephen Amell, and many others.

This year's Summerslam is the first-ever two-night edition of the show. Matches for the event have not been announced at this time.

