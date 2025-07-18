Will Ospreay Could Miss More Time Away From AEW Than Originally Reported
Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland may have been victorious against The Young Bucks at AEW All In Texas, but Ospreay will be taking some time away from the company following his involvement in the main event Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley.
Ospreay left Globe Life Field on a stretcher after a chair was wrapped around his head and stomped on by Claudio Castagnoli, and that angle was booked for a reason.
The Aerial Assassin has been working pretty banged up for a while, and according to a new report by the Wrestling Observer, his injuries are worse than originally expected and the timeline for his return is now up in the air.
Ospreay reportedly will be seeing a doctor in the United States next week and at that time a timetable for return will be developed.
Ospreay has been a signature part of AEW for most of 2025. He was in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and lost to Adam Page. At All In, he teamed with Swerve Strickland to beat The Young Bucks and stripped them of their EVP titles in the company.
Ospreay is a former AEW International Champion and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was part of the parade of talent that helped Page defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In.
