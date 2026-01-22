Netflix Viewership Numbers For WWE's 2025 PLEs Revealed

WWE and Netflix began a massive working relationship last year with Monday Night Raw premiering on the global leading streaming service on January 6th.

While in the United States, services such as Peacock and ESPN have acquired the rights to WWE's premium live events. Internationally, Netflix broadcasts the shows, and the release of the viewership numbers has revealed some interesting findings.

WrestleMania 41 Stage | WWE

Which PLE had the most viewers?

Wrestlenomics compiled the data for WWE's viewership on Netflix, gathering information from July 1st to December 31st, 2025. It is noted that events airing later in the year, such as the end of December, had far less time to accumulate total views, which has subsequently impacted those numbers.

The ranking for these events is as follows:

Wrestlepalooza (Sep 20): 1.9 million

Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 (Nov 29): 1.8 million

SummerSlam 2025 – Sunday (Aug 3): 1.7 million

SummerSlam 2025 – Saturday (Aug 2): 1.5 million

Crown Jewel Perth (Oct 11): 1.4 million

Clash in Paris (Aug 31): 1.3 million

Evolution 2025 (Jul 13): 900K

This shows that Wrestlepalooza, which was boosted by the in-ring returns of names such as AJ Lee and Brock Lesnar, was the highest-viewed event during the second half of the year. Evolution ended with fewer than a million. Previously released data from earlier in the year showed that the Royal Rumble event in February topped the list with 3.2 million viewers, while the Jan 6th debut of Raw peaked with 7.1 million.

Netflix releases viewing data for WWE PLEs, Smackdown, NXT for July to December 2025https://t.co/mabqCjNCZT pic.twitter.com/cVnjAgZ63w — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) January 22, 2026

The number for global views was defined by viewing hours divided by runtime. Netflix tracks the accounts that view the event, not individual people, and, of course, the numbers do not include views from the United States on Peacock and ESPN.

Continued success for WWE and Netflix

The deal between WWE and Netflix has been a major win for Monday Night Raw, with the show typically reaching a much higher viewership than it did on the USA Network in years past. The lowest-viewed episode, on December 29th, still reached an impressive 2.2 million accounts, whereas previous low points on cable were around the 1 million mark. Although this comparison is not apples-to-apples.

Netflix has the option to cancel the 10-year deal with WWE after just 5 years, and has the option to extend the deal for an additional 10 years, according to a filing from TKO.



Meaning the WWE-Netflix term could end up being 5 years, 10 years, or 20 years -- whichever Netflix… pic.twitter.com/JXNAyIHEB7 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 23, 2024

Both parties would likely want to continue seeing this success, as they are locked into a 10-year deal, though Netflix can cancel within 5 years if it decides to do so.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Becky Lynch’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly "Locked In"

Booker T On What Made Roxanne Perez A Standout WWE Prospect (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins Gives Recovery Update Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42

Massive Update On The WWE Return Of Stone Cold Steve Austin