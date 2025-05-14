New Date Added To John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour Schedule
John Cena has just 24 appearances left in his WWE career and another one has apparently been added to his schedule.
The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is now being advertised on WWE's website for the Monday Night Raw on June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona.
This is a significant show as it will be the first following the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, so presumably, the reigning WWE Champion will have a new challenger lurking and waiting to cash-in their guaranteed contract.
It's already been announced that Gunther will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 episode of Raw. The Ring General will face the winner of Jey Uso and Logan Paul, who will face each other next weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.
SNME is also the next scheduled appearance for John Cena. It's been rumored that he'll be facing R-Truth on the show, but that match has not been officially announced at this time.
Upcoming Appearances for John Cena (Announced or Advertised):
May 24 - WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, FL
May 30 - WWE SmackDown - Knoxville, TN
June 7 - WWE Money in the Bank - Los Angeles, CA
June 9 - WWE Raw - Phoenix, AZ
June 13 - WWE SmackDown - Lexington, KY
June 20 - WWE SmackDown - Grand Rapids, MI
August 31 - WWE Clash in Paris - Paris, France
October 11 - WWE Crown Jewel: Perth - Perth, Australia
If you subtract those eight dates, and his heavily rumored final match in Boston this December, that just leaves 15 unknown appearances left for the John Cena retirement tour.
