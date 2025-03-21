New No. 1 Contender For Men's United States Championship Determined On WWE SmackDown
LA Knight has once again found himself smack down in the middle of Bloodline business, and it has led him to his next big title defense.
The Megastar's second reign as Men's United States Champion is barely two weeks old, but it may already be in danger of coming to a close as his next challenger will be... Braun Strowman.
The Monster Among defeated Jacob Fatu on the March 21 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, in a match that was made into a United States Title No. 1 Contender's Match prior to the opening bell.
Strowman got the win via disqualification after Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa ambushed him in the ring. Fatu was clearly not happy with the result of the match, but joined in on the assault on Strowman regardless. That was until LA Knight came down to the ring to help the Braun chase of his attackers.
Tonight they were allies but Knight will have to defend his title against Strowman next Friday in London.
Fatu and Solo would later be shown having a heated exchange backstage, where Jacob told his former Tribal Chief to stay away when he's handling his business.
Tonight's episode of SmackDown from Bologna, Italy is airing live in Europe, but will be shown on tape delay here in the United States at its normal airtime of 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.
