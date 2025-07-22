New Report On Which Matches Will Main Event WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner and the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' will have the largest guest list in the event's history this year.
The first ever two-night SummerSlam will take place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The full weekend takeover gives the WWE creative team the opportunity to stack the card from top to bottom, with several viable options to main event each night.
It should come as no surprise that the WrestleMania 41 rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship is the expected close the show on Sunday. As for Saturday night, the World Heavyweight Championship bout appears to be the front runner for the main spot.
According to the Wrestling Observer, Gunther vs. CM Punk is the favorite to cap off night one of SummerSlam over either of the two Women's World Title matches or any other marquee contest on the card.
So far nine matches have been made official for SummerSlam weekend, with room for five additions should WWE decide to follow the WrestleMania 41 model.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
