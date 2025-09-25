Santino Marella Reveals Why He Thinks TNA Can Surpass AEW
TNA is in the middle of media rights negotiations that could change the trajectory of the company, and one of its stars believes a new deal would elevate the promotion in a significant way.
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella is currently TNA's on-screen Director of Authority, a role he has held since January of 2023. While he's not directly involved in any TNA media rights discussions, he has been a presence during TNA's angle with WWE NXT as part of their working partnership.
Speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Marella opened up about some of the growth TNA has displayed over the past year or so.
“The people from TNA in the past are happy for us," he said. "Obviously, the current locker room is ecstatic about the growth. When I came here, it was not like this, I know sometimes we were in Nashville or even Toronto, we had 350 or 500 people."
"But we believed in ourselves. Now we have the audience size that feels right and we deliver every time. Every time we’ve had a sold-out crowd, we’ve never not had a good show. We’ve never wasted an opportunity."
TNA drew its highest American crowd in history this past summer at Slammiversary on Long Island, an event that saw NXT Superstar Trick Williams retain the TNA World Championship against Mike Santana and Joe Hendry.
TNA's Media Rights
TNA's media rights have been a major topic of conversation over the past several months, as Anthem (its parent company) is actively shopping the TV product. TNA President Carlos Silva previously told the Takedown on SI that the company was evaluating its rights at between $7 million and $10 million annually, and multiple sources indicated there was a possibility that a WWE-associated rights partner could be interested.
As the promotion turns its sights to Bound For Glory in October, Marella believes a good showing by TNA combined with a new media rights deal would help elevate it back to being the No. 2 promotion in the world.
"Bound For Glory is going to be another one, we’re going to capitalize on that audience, we’re going to send the message out to the wrestling world, we’re here. We’re knocking on the door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two, man," he said. "I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it, but the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, not your bank account."
"Of course, WWE is No. 1, they’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime. No. 2 is attainable. No. 2 is something we can really do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous.”
It should be noted that AEW's current media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is estimated by various outlets to be around $185 million annually.
