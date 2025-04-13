NFL Legend Teases WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance
The GOAT may be on his way to WWE WrestleMania 41, and that has nothing to do with John Cena.
NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is part of the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group. The Raiders play at Allegiant Stadium, the host of WrestleMania 41 next weekend.
In an interview with Fox News, Brady teased he could be open to showing up at WrestleMania.
"I may be there," Brady told the outlet. "But it’s amazing what’s going on there, and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that."
The NFL, of course, is no stranger to integration with WWE. In fact, WrestleMania has seen its fair share of inclusions when it comes to pro football.
Just last year, Philadelphia Eagles stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appeared in front of the Philadelphia crowd, leading to a big ovation for the hometown heroes. More notably, former New York Giants linebacker and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania XI, defeating Bam Bam Bigelow in a match that brought major mainstream attention to WWE.
Brady has never appeared on WWE programming, though Chris Jericho did once put him on his "List of Jericho" in 2017.
