Nia Jax 'Spills The Tea' About The State Of The WWE Women's Locker Room
If there's one thing that pro wrestling fans seem to love, it's backstage drama. Perhaps even more so than the scripted drama that unfolds in front of their eyes on television nearly every night of the week.
Inquiring minds always seem to want to know what's really going on in their favorite wrestling company. A little more of the shoot, a little less of the work. Us Weekly wanted to know when they sat down with Nia Jax ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.
They asked the former WWE Women's Champion point blank how everyone in the women's locker room got along.
“Is this the politically right answer?” Jax asked with a smirk “Should I tell you the real tea? There might be a couple that were like, ‘Yo, sit outside. We don’t really want you in here. I’m not gonna say any names. We’ll keep it quiet.”
It's believed that Jax was being a bit facetious with that first comment, but then again, always keep the audience guessing. Nia did admit that many of the girls do get along quite well behind the scenes, and spoke of a true team atmosphere.
“For the most part in our women’s locker room, we all get along. We’re willing to help each other out … If one of us is like, ‘Hey, I’m about to do a promo, a match and a brawl, I need food,’ the girls are like, ‘Hey, whatever you need.’ We do really support each other. There’s times where we are each other’s family. At the end of the time, I’m with them 90 percent of the time. We have to turn to each other and really have a bond. If I could ever expose some of the behind-the-scenes stuff, it would be the best reality show ever.”
Jax is just hours away from battling Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. A match that, as Us Weekly put it, will be a feast for everyone's senses. And potentially an inspiring performance for some young lady watching on NBC or Peacock at home.
“We’re bold, beautiful women, and we are also athletes," Nia said. “Young women see us out there and they’re like, ‘Holy crap, I could do something like that.’ Every time we’ve been given this opportunity, we’ve been killing it.”
