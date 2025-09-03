Nick Hogan Sues Bubba The Love Sponge Over Unreleased Hulk Hogan Documentary
The fallout following Hulk Hogan's passing in late-July has consisted of private autopsies, multiple lawsuits, and lots of grieving Hulkamaniacs around the world.
Brooke Hogan mentioned in her tribute post to her father on Instagram how she wasn't a fan of how many people relied on Hulk Hogan for their financial success and now, Hulk Hogan's son Nick feels someone is trying to do just that.
Bubba The Love Sponge is a longtime radio personality who was friends with Hulk for decades. His popularity has declined since the late 90s and 2000s, but he stayed in contact with the 6-time WWF World Champion all these years. Bubba infamously played a large role in Hulk's Gawker media lawsuit nearly a decade ago.
The Unreleased Documentary
First reported by TMZ, Nick Hogan has filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of a documentary about Hulk Hogan's life, and claims Bubba The Love Sponge is disregarding and interfering with Hulk's copyright and trademark rights.
A federal court in Florida received Nick's filing of the lawsuit Tuesday. The son of Hulk Hogan is acting as a representative for Hulk's estate, and his decision to sue comes following Bubba's announcement of a documentary about Hulk Hogan titled "Video Killed The Radio Star: The Untold Story Of The Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Scandal."
Nick claims a number of copyright violations in the filing including unauthorized content from the leaked sex tape from 2012. Bubba released a trailer for the documentary that also contained content Bubba needs permission to use. Nick states a settlement agreement was reached between Hulk and Bubba in 2012 when the tape was originally leaked.
TMZ's report on the matter states the details of the agreement weren't revealed in the lawsuit.
Bubba has already responded to the lawsuit using social media. The radio personality questioned Nick's motives for the lawsuit on his show.
"Nick Bollea, how much more money do you need buddy? You're suing me? Do you know the things I've done for you...three year statute of limitations and that happened in 07' so I can talk about what I did for Nick."- Bubba The Love Sponge
What happened?
In 2006, security camera footage inside Bubba's house showing Hulk Hogan and Bubba's then-wife Heather Clem spending time together was leaked by Gawker Media in 2012. More audio from that same night leaked three years later revealing a racially charged rant by Hulk. There was heavy speculation for a long time that Bubba The Love Sponge knowingly recorded Hulk, hid the footage, and leaked the footage to Gawker himself.
Hulk Hogan was removed from WWE's Hall of Fame and history after the audio file went viral. Gawker Media eventually went bankrupt after Hulk sued them for invading his privacy and violating his publicity rights. In certain states some people cannot recklessly use other people's image and likeness for their own gain.
The jury found Gawker Media liable and awarded Hulk over $140 million in total damages. Nick Hogan looks to prevent another attempt at making a dollar on Hulk Hogan's name without his consent.
