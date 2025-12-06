Will Ospreay Invites WWE Star To Wrestle Queendom 8
EVE: Riot Grrrls of Wrestling is an all-women's wrestling promotion based in England. The company has seen several big names come through its doors, such as Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, The Sisters of Sin, and more.
The biggest show of the year for EVE is the annual Wrestle Queendom event, which debuted in 2018 and will air its eighth event on March 8th, 2026.
Will Ospreay co-produces the promotion and has been hyping up the Wrestle Queendom 8 event by announcing the return of Dakota Kai, now going by Charlie, as she returns to professional wrestling after being let go from WWE back in May of this year. She will be challenging Kris Statlander for the EVE International Championship.
The announcement of Charlie's return prompted excited responses from numerous fellow wrestlers, but one that stood out was from her former Damage CTRL tag partner and WWE star, Bayley. She shared a simple "OMG OMGGGG," but a response from Will Ospreay has left many people speculating.
Ospreay invited Bayley to come to the show; in exchange, he would buy her some Nando's, a popular South African chicken restaurant that Ospreay has confessed his love for on countless occasions.
It is unlikely that Bayley would compete on the show due to its close connection with All Elite Wrestling and her status with WWE, but watching the show from the crowd is not out of the question. She had previously done the same to watch another longtime friend, Mercedes Mone, at multiple AEW events, including her debut and All In: Texas.
Bayley and Lodestone camp
Bayley has been putting in some work with a large group of women wrestlers on the independent scene recently, as she has been hosting an independent camp to help train and work out with other wrestlers.
The first day of camp recently took place and saw fellow WWE stars Lyra Valkyria and Charlotte Flair join Bayley to help out names like Gabby Forza, Janai Kai, Brooke Havok, Izzy Moreno, and more.
Bayley's schedule seems rather packed at the moment with Lodestone and work, but WWE doesn't seem to have anything planned for March 8th next year, as it falls on a Sunday.
Whether she accepts Ospreay's offer to attend the show and get a free meal from Nando's is yet to be seen.
