Nick Khan Confirms WWE Expansion Plans Into Key International Market
WWE has the India market on the top of their list for key international expansion moving into 2026 and 2027.
During an interview with the Hindustan Times, WWE CEO Nick Khan spoke about how important India was to WWE, but also to their key television partner -- Netflix.
“That’s the goal, and we’re penciling out 2026 and 2027 now," Khan said of WWE expansion into India.
"In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed, without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India. And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us. So we’re penciling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”
Khan also said that WWE was the second most popular sport in India.
“WWE is the second most popular sport in India, behind cricket," Khan said. "There’s multi-generational viewing. Families watch it together. Women and men watch it alone.”
Under the TKO Group banner, WWE has focused on expanding key programming into international markets. The company is currently on tour in Europe and running live Raw and Smackdown television events.
WWE has also run PLE events from the UK, France, Berlin, Puerto Rico and Canada throughout the last few years. The company also has partnered with Saudi Arabia to run shows there multiple times a year.
