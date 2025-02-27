Nick Khan Teases Additional WWE Netflix Programming
The WWE on Netflix era is apparently off to a fantastic start, and this multi-billion dollar media rights deal is expected to expand beyond streaming Monday Night Raw in the very near future.
WWE President Nick Khan took part in the TKO 2024 earnings call on Wednesday and took time to tout what's been a successful partnership with the streaming giant thus far.
"All we've seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE. They've been phenomenal to deal with. They've promoted us in a way we hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped. The appetite by Netflix to have additional ancillary programming, we announced a few weeks ago, we're doing a WWE behind the scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Assume there is more cooking in the pipeline."
MORE: WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call
It's unclear when any ancillary programs would debut, but Netflix appears to fully be in the wrestling business.
The 10-year media rights deal with WWE creates a world of cross promotional opportunities as well. One of those first big occasions will come later this year when Happy Gilmore 2 debuts on Netflix.
Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and occasional WWE Superstar Bad Bunny have supporting roles in the Adam Sandler led sequel to his 1996 cult classic.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024
WWE Star's Reported Injury The Reason Behind Title vs Title Match At NXT Roadblock
TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati