Wrestling On FanNation

Nick Khan Teases Additional WWE Netflix Programming

Additional WWE programming could soon be debuting on Netflix after successful start to Raw media rights deal.

Rick Ucchino

Netflix may soon add more WWE programming
Netflix may soon add more WWE programming / IMAGO / Zoonar

The WWE on Netflix era is apparently off to a fantastic start, and this multi-billion dollar media rights deal is expected to expand beyond streaming Monday Night Raw in the very near future.

WWE President Nick Khan took part in the TKO 2024 earnings call on Wednesday and took time to tout what's been a successful partnership with the streaming giant thus far.

"All we've seen from Netflix is an appetite for more WWE. They've been phenomenal to deal with. They've promoted us in a way we hoped we would be promoted, even more so than we had hoped. The appetite by Netflix to have additional ancillary programming, we announced a few weeks ago, we're doing a WWE behind the scenes show with Netflix, which will come out later this year. Assume there is more cooking in the pipeline."

MORE: WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call

It's unclear when any ancillary programs would debut, but Netflix appears to fully be in the wrestling business.

The 10-year media rights deal with WWE creates a world of cross promotional opportunities as well. One of those first big occasions will come later this year when Happy Gilmore 2 debuts on Netflix.

Former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch and occasional WWE Superstar Bad Bunny have supporting roles in the Adam Sandler led sequel to his 1996 cult classic.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE And UFC Parent Company TKO Group Announces Record Financials For 2024

WWE Star's Reported Injury The Reason Behind Title vs Title Match At NXT Roadblock

TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR

Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE