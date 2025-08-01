Nikki Bella Revealed She Suffered A Unique Injury On WWE Raw
After starting her wrestling career around 2007, Nikki Bella decided to retire from in-ring competition around 2019. But like many wrestlers, she couldn't resist the itch and found her way back, returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble and becoming a somewhat regular since.
Her most recent match on the July 28th episode of Raw saw her compete in an eight-woman tag match, where she suffered a unique injury.
Piper Niven had a spot where she delivered a harsh-looking elbow drop to Nikki, and that big moment saw Nikki feel a shift in her breast implant. After interviewing Jade Cargill on the Nikki & Brie Show, she confirmed to listeners and her sister that she was in some pain, but was having such a good time that she didn't want to stop the match.
"I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t** looked at. I just was telling Brie, having conversations with my shirt off and I’m thinking in my head [that] I didn’t think I would be here today on my day off in New York City getting my boobs looked at, knowing that I think my implant has moved. And I’m like, ‘Alright… it has moved."- Nikki Bella
Despite the injury, the match would end with Nikki and her partners Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rhea Ripley standing tall over Women's World Champion Naomi and The Green Regime (Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green).
Toughing Out The Pain And Fixing It Later
Nikki and Brie said that the implant is stuck in Nikki's rib at the moment, and you can tell her chest appears different. It seems that Nikki is going to wait on getting it fixed, however, just to avoid re-injuring it while she is actively competing.
"It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s OK. We’re going to get it fixed, one day. I told the doctor, I go, ‘Newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you and we’re going to make these girls look real good.”- Nikki Bella
The sisters made the whole situation a bit more lighthearted when they mentioned the difference in how Nikki's chest looks. Nikki responded with, "By the way, you guys, not that bad of a difference. They still look hot."
Bella doesn't have a confirmed appearance for SummerSlam, but Piper Niven did make a post about the injury, possibly setting up a match between the two at a later date.
