Gunther Spears Goldberg With Perfect Comment On Social Media
Gunther may have been handed the daunting task of facing Bill Goldberg at next month's Saturday Night's Main Event, but the World Heavyweight Champion doesn't seem too bothered about his upcoming title defense against the WWE Hall of Famer.
The former WCW Champion turned up on Monday Night Raw to inform the newly crowned carrier of WWE's big gold belt that he was in fact, next.
Gunther and Goldberg will go head-to-head in Atlanta on July 12 for The Ring General's title, in what many believe will be Big Bill's final ever match. Goldberg has revealed recently that he has suffered injury setbacks during his preparations for his final match, but the former Universal Champion looked raring to go last night on Raw.
But for all the intensity that Goldberg brought with his typically robust in-ring promo, Gunther wasn't having any of it in the aftermath. Instead, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to mock the length of Goldberg's matches.
Sharing a couple of pictures of the pair's face-to-face, Goldberg captioned his post, "I'm next... guess I can spare 3 minutes."
The line was of course in reference to the fact Goldberg's matches don't often last too long. Even in his prime years, between 1997-1999, Goldberg made a habit of going home in under three minutes. Although his 10 minute Halloween Havoc '98 main event with Diamond Dallas Page did bang harder than a barn door in a hurricane, so with the right dance partner, the former Georgia Bulldog could produce magic at a lengthier clip.
Gunther and Goldberg's rivalry began in Atlanta at Bad Blood back in October, 2024. The pair had a confrontation which saw Goldberg hop the guard rail in an attempt to brawl with the World Heavyweight Champion. And while they did not get physical that night, the seeds had been sewn for an eventual bout between the two.
WWE have, typically, been quick to get new Goldberg merchandise on sale, advertising this run as his 'Last Ride'.
Saturday Night's Main Event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 12. WWE are also running NXT's Great American Bash and Evolution 2 in the city that same weekend.
