AEW Dynamite Preview (9/24/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Wednesday nights are officially Staturday nights in the fallout of All Out this past Saturday.
Kris Statlander is the new AEW Women's World Champion after pinning the previous champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, in a four-way world title match at All Out. She used the seatbelt pin, most regularly associated with her former Best Friends teammates, including Wheeler Yuta, who is now a Death Rider and was seen giving Statlander some advice before the match.
Statlander's road to the AEW Women's World Championship has been a long one. She's been a member of the AEW roster since the company began in 2019, and All Out 2025 marked her first challenge for the world title in four years. She now holds the distinction of being the first woman in AEW history to be TBS and Women's World Champion.
Staturday Night Fever
Now that she's on top of a very stacked women's roster, Kris Statlander has several lingering important situations to address. The first is her relationship with the Death Riders. While she claims not to be affiliated with them, the top heel faction has been interested in Statlander for months, offering her advice that she has clearly been taking.
The second are her tense relationships with the rest of the locker room. Aside from her friendship with Harley Cameron, much of the women's division has had a hard time trusting Statlander recently due to her presumed affiliation with the Death Riders, especially her former friend, Willow Nightingale.
Last but certainly not least is the former champion. "Timeless" Toni Storm has been the face of AEW's women's division for years and is fresh off her fourth and arguably most successful reign as AEW Women's World Champion. At the All Out media scrum, Statlander admitted that she feels like she needs to beat Storm in a one-on-one match (which they've never had) to properly establish herself as champion.
Before Statlander has the chance to tango with the Timeless one again, she'll have to go through Storm's partner (in more ways than one), Mina Shirakawa, tonight in her first title defense as world champion. Will Mina learn that you can't stop Stat, or will the champion's reign be over just as soon as it began?
What is Tony Khan's important announcement?
Also announced for Dynamite is an "important" announcement from AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan. While the contents of tonight's announcement have not yet been confirmed, some believe that it will involve the formal introduction of women's tag titles.
Months ago, Khan confirmed that the physical title belts had already been created and were just waiting to be used. He also shared that he had delayed announcing the tournament bracket for the belts due to several women on the roster not being cleared at the time.
If a tournament is announced tonight, it will be AEW's first women's tag team tournament since 2020's The Deadly Draw.
Faction wars
After a huge win for Mark Briscoe over MJF at All Out and a mixed bag of success for the Don Callis Family, Briscoe laid down a challenge for the Don Callis Family to prepare for trios action tonight and face The Conglomeration's Briscoe, Hologram, and a mystery partner that was heavily teased to be Orange Cassidy.
Cassidy has been out of action since March and will be a huge return for AEW during their shortage of top babyfaces while Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega are on the shelf.
As for the Don Callis Family, they'll be putting forward three of their best for the match. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero will represent the family against The Conglomeration. Coming out of All Out, the Don Callis Family still has possession of the Unified and TNT titles, but failed to capture the Men's World and World Tag Team titles.
Plus, the tension between Okada and Takeshita is higher than ever since they clashed in the Unified title three-way at All Out before Okada pinned Máscara Dorada to retain.
Could tonight be the beginning of a new (and freshly squeezed) era of The Conglomeration, or will the Don Callis Family be able to put their differences aside long enough to reassert themselves as AEW's top faction?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa in an AEW Women's World Championship Match
The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Hologram, & A Mystery Partner) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, & Hechicero)
Tony Khan Has An Important Announcement
