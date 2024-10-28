Official Theme Song Announced for WWE's "Crown Jewel"
Pro wrestling and hip-hop have always intersected and overlapped greatly in the Triple H Era. Now, you can add another name to the list.
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the official theme song of the upcoming “Crown Jewel” premium live event will be “ARABI” by rapper Future, Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan, and Lebanese songwriter Massani.
This selection marks the second WWE collaboration with Future, as his song with producer Metro Boomin “GTA” was the official theme of “Bad Blood” earlier this month.
WWE has leaned heavily into hip-hop and its artists recently. Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Neva Play”, which features RM of BTS, is currently the Friday Night SmackDown theme song and debuted when SmackDown moved to USA Network on September 13th. Sexxy Red has made multiple appearances for NXT since earlier this year. Killer Mike was spotted in the front row with Goldberg at Bad Blood.
WWE “Crown Jewel” takes place on Saturday, November 2nd, from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Two new championships will be competed for at the event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will challenge WWE World Champion Gunther for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship. WWE Undisputed Women’s Champion Nia Jax will challenge WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan for the inaugural Crown Jewel Women’s Championship.
More on WWE Crown Jewel 2024
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Date, Start Time, Match Card & More
Bill Goldberg Has Words For Gunther Ahead Of Crown Jewel
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS (11/1): Crown Jewel Go-Home Show Match Results