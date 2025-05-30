Takedown Discussions: Should WWE SmackDown Remain Three Hours Long?
A new report out Thursday claims that WWE SmackDown is going to remain three hours for the foreseeable future. This despite previously announced plans to return to the two hour format this summer.
WWE's recent announcement that WrestleMania 42 was moving out of New Orleans next April is all the proof that anyone needs to see that plans can and will change if it makes sense from a business standpoint.
Does keeping SmackDown at three hours make sense from a business standpoint? Certainly seems to be the case for both WWE and for the USA Network.
Our Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino are back for another edition of Takedown Discussions, where they dive into Thursday's report and analyze the pros and cons of keeping the show three hours in length.
Spoiler alert, one of the pros is creating ample enough screen time for the main roster's growing Women's Division. Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly heading to Raw after her she shockingly lost the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne on Tuesday night, and she's apparently not the only woman from NXT who is on her way up. The guys will get you up to speed on today's episode.
