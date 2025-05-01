Pat McAfee Provides Training Update Ahead Of Gunther Match At WWE Backlash
Pat McAfee is in a fighting mood.
The Monday Night Raw color commentator was keen to give fans an update on the training he has undertaken for his upcoming match against Gunther at WWE Backlash. And let's just hope his performance in St.Louis matches his confidence.
McAfee was choked out by the former World Heavyweight Champion on the Raw after WrestleMania 41, after initially coming to the aid of his broadcast partner Michael Cole. Gunther then turned his attentions to the former Indianapolis Colt and left him unconscious at ringside, unable to continue at the announce table.
In kayfabe, Gunther was indefinitely suspended for his actions by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. But this past week on Raw, McAfee cut an impassioned, table top promo on Gunther, which led to interim GM Nick Aldis to making McAfee vs Gunther official for Backlash, on May 10.
McAfee is no stranger to being on the other side of the ropes, having competed in several matches in NXT, including a Wargames bout. He also emerged victorious at WrestleMania 38 at the expense of Austin Theory and handed The Miz an L a year later in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39.
Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday, the Raw announcer showed off his in-studio wrestling ring and explained how hard he'd been training in preparation for his match with the Ring General.
Talking about his current training regime, McAfee said, "We got work to do before next Saturday night, at Backlash, where I fight an Austrian a**hole who's strong, tough, intimidating and a former World Champion as of a couple of weeks ago."
McAfee continued, "I got a lot of work to do. I'm gonna get better. We're all gonna get better and we're gonna enjoy the hell out of the process. I'd just like to let Gunther know that the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into that ring will all be worth it next Saturday in St. Louis at Backlash.
"When I walk in there I'm gonna be prepared. I've already been doing some flips. I've already done some bumps. I'm already feeling pretty good. Cardio is in a spot I think that is better than it has been before in some other matches that I've been in."
Gunther, on the other hand, does not seem to be taking the bout as seriously as McAfee, if his recent social media activity is anything to go by.
