Rhea Ripley Shows Off Latest Tattoo
Rhea Ripley took to social media over the weekend to share an image of her latest ink.
The tattoo is a tribute to her dog and combines the likeness of her pup and Art the Clown from the Terrifier film series, which she states is one of her favorite horror characters. Ripley notes in her post she's thankful the "doggo" came into her life at such an important and memorable time.
She captioned the Instagram post:
This little doggo came into my life at such an important and emotional time. Very happy she will be apart of me forever… While being dressed as one of my favorite horror character’s 🤡
Thank you @celeste.pain ❤️ BellArt
Check out the new tattoo below
For reference, here's artwork of Art The Clown from the Terrifier film series.
On last week's episode of WWE Raw, Ripley stole the official WrestleMania title match contract between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair, signing her own name instead. They brawled backstage later in the show, while GM Adam Pearce refused to make the triple-threat match official.
Will we see Ripley force her way into WrestleMania 41 on tonight's episode?
