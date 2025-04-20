Paul Heyman Betrays CM Punk & Roman Reigns To Help Seth Rollins Win The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1
Paul Heyman pulls off his greatest betrayal ever to help Seth Rollins win the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One.
Rollins defeats Roman Reigns and CM Punk to win the triple threat headliner of WrestleMania Saturday with an assist from Heyman.
Heading into WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman found himself put in between his two charges of Roman Reigns and CM Punk. After Punk invoked his favor to have Heyman in his corner, Reigns felt betrayed by his "Wiseman."
It was Seth Rollins who came to Heyman and told him that neither Punk nor Reigns had his best interest in mind with both men having left him in the past. On the April 7 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Rollins chose not to deliver the Curb Stomp to the WWE Hall of Famer and told him that he owed him a favor now.
This came to fruition during the closing moments of a chaotic and drama-filled main event of WrestleMania Saturday.
The match started hot from the get-go with the fight going into the crowd and all around the ringside area. After a fake-out Shield reunion, Roman looked in control with back-to-back powerbombs through both announce tables on Rollins and Punk. A spear that followed could not get the job done for Reigns on Rollins.
Following a match that featured brawls into the crowd, tables being broken and finishing moves everywhere, all three men were down after hitting a Go To Sleep, Spear and Stomp in succession. Paul Heyman grabbed a steel chair and had to make a choice to hand it to whoever he pleased.
Heyman decided to hand the chair to Punk and then got in the ring. Trying to guide his best friend to hit his "Tribal Chief," Heyman then delivered a low blow to Punk and handed the chair to Reigns. Roman beat down Punk with the chair multiple times until Heyman directed "The OTC" to Seth standing up to get some revenge from The Shield breakup.
With Seth's back turned and Roman gearing up to hit him, Heyman shocked the world by delivering a low blow to Reigns to a huge reaction from the sold-out Allegiant Stadium crowd in Las Vegas. Heyman then confirmed his newest alliance by handing the chair to Rollins.
Seth then kissed the chair and hit Roman in the back in yet another Shield breakup callback before delivering one more emphatic Curb Stomp to put Reigns away, winning the triple threat main event of WrestleMania Saturday.
This delivered one of the most shocking and memorable endings to a Mania main event in a long time with Heyman turning heel on his two former clients and forming a partnership with Seth Rollins.
