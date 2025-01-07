CM Punk Declares Himself For WWE Royal Rumble After Victory Over Seth Rollins
Following his thrilling victory over Seth Rollins in the main event of the Raw on Netflix premiere, CM Punk has his sights set on winning his first WWE World Championship in over a decade.
WWE backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond caught up with Punk moments after his match came to an end Monday night. Punk was tired and clearly hurting after hard fought battle with Rollins, but he had enough left in the tank to drop one of his trademark fire promos.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' put the rest of the locker room on notice, specifically WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, as he officially declared himself for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
"46 is just a number. One through 30, just numbers. Royal Rumble, you're next on the list. Gunther, I'm coming for you. Cody, I'm coming for you. I'm Mr. October. I'm Game 7. I am clutch. I am the best in the world."
Punk letting the world know that at 46-years-old, he still has what it takes to be the guy in WWE. As Big E said it on the Raw post show Monday night, he is proving to be anything but a novelty act with his latest string of matches..
"I'm back and better than ever. Nobody is touching me. BITW. Best in the World, that's what it means. Straight Edge, it means I'm better than you. I'm coming for all the gold in 2025. Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania."
Punk dedicated his match last night to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, who's had several bouts with cancer over the years, as well as Chris Bey. The TNA star suffered a serious neck injury back in October.
He also said his performance against Rollins was for everyone who said he wasn't, "s---" and then he celebrated with a box of donuts during the Raw post show press conference.
With Punk now declaring for the Royal Rumble on February 1 in Indianapolis, we now know two of the 30 men's participants in CM Punk and John Cena.
