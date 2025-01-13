WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/13/25): Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
The road to WrestleMania 41 brings WWE to San Jose, California as tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw takes place in front of 12,000 fans inside the SAP Center.
Another landmark moment will be streamed live on Netflix tonight as Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai meet in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, and a major debut could be in the works. Will it be Penta El Zero Miedo who takes on Chad Gable tonight as last week's teaser suggested?
Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been at each others throats for months but it looks like their rivalry is coming to a violent end. These two former Judgment Day cohorts face each other one final time in a Street Fight, while Sheamus seeks a bit of revenge against Ludwig Kaiser.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has also promised that CM Punk, one week removed from his big win over Seth Rollins, will be on the show tonight. The same can be said for the NEW Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
Here's everything we know about tonight's history making edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix:
Damian Priest and Finn Balor finally settle things in a Street Fight
Rhea Ripley was finally able to put Liv Morgan behind her when she captured the Women's World Championship last week on Raw. Now the other half of the Terror Twins is looking to wash his hands of the Judgment Day when he battles Finn Balor in a Street Fight. Balor meantime has one final shot to prove that when you stick with Finn, you really do win.
Who will become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion?
History is guaranteed to be made tonight as one of these two women will earn the right to hoist the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time ever. There's only one first ever. Will it be former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria or will Dakota Kai bring gold back to Damage CTRL?
Sheamus seeks retribution against Ludwig Kaiser
San Jose... are you ready for a BANGER?! Sheamus returned to Monday Night Raw a couple of weeks back and immediately went after Ludwig Kaiser. The Celtic Warrior has revenge on his mind after his ribs were broken by Kaiser at Survivor Series last year. A win for either man could put them on track to getting another shot at Bron Breakker and his Intercontinental Championship.
Chad Gable takes on the best Luchador that Adam Pearce could find
Chad Gable is on a mission to dispel any rumors that he has problems handling the Luchador style of wrestling in the ring. He asked Raw GM Adam Pearce to go out and find the very best Luchador walking the Earth and send him his way. It's largely believed that this will be the WWE debut of Penta El Zero Miedo, but it's certainly possible that Adam Pearce has someone else in mind.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m.ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location
Location: SAP Center, San Jose, California
Match Card (Announced)
Scheduled appearances from CM Punk, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the NEW Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor in a Street Fight
Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria in the Finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament
Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Chad Gable vs. Mysterious Luchador
