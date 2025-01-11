Two Huge Matches Announced For Next Week's Episode Of WWE Smackdown
WWE has confirmed that two huge matches will take place on next week's episode of Smackdown.
First, the newly crowned WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, will make her first title defense against Bayley. Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Bianca Belair and Naomi in a fatal four-way match on this week's episode of the show to earn her shot at the title.
The number one contender fatal four-way was an impromptu showdown after Jax, Belair, and Naomi all confronted Tiffany Stratton with claims that they were the rightful next challenger for her and her championship. In the end, Bayley was able to pin Naomi to win the match.
Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on last week's episode of Smackdown. After befriending Nia Jax, Stratton turned on her and took her WWE Women's Championship.
Also on next week's Smackdown, the Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Los Garza with the winner earning at shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. Currently, Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano hold those titles. Gargano and Ciampa defeated Motor City Machine guns to win them on a recent episode of Smackdown.
On this week's Smackdown, Motor City Machine Guns defeated A-Town Down Under in a tag team match. The long-tenured tag team debuted for WWE earlier this fall.
WWE is about to be on the official Road To WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble just three weeks away. The Royal Rumble event takes place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. So far, three matches are announced including both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches and Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
