Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank: Will LA Knight Finally Win the World Title?

Will LA Knight finally have his moment in New Orleans this Saturday night, or will his World Heavyweight Championship aspirations get reset to factory settings?

The Megastar has waited three years to get another crack at Roman Reigns, and this time it appears that it will truly be a one-on-one match. WWE fans will be dancing up and down Bourbon Street in celebration if he pulls off the victory, but that is far from a guarantee.

The Women's World Championship will also be on the line Saturday as Stephanie Vaquer defends against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, Oba Femi and "Big" Bronson Reed will meet in a clash of the titans, and, of course, the annual Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will take place at the namesake Premium Live Event.

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to provide their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday night's big show in the Big Easy, including the prospects of a night one cash-in attempt for either Money in the Bank winner. Also, could a major surprise return be in store?

You can get our full in-depth analysis on each match by watching The Takedown on SI WWE Money in the Bank prediction video above, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.

Oba Femi vs. "Big" Bronson Reed

Oba Femi vs. "Big" Bronson Reed | WWE

With all due respect to "Big" Bronson Reed, this seems like a no-brainer to go with Oba Femi. The Ruler may be the most dominantly booked monster since Bray Wyatt's Fiend. It took seven F-5s from Brock Lesnar to put him down, and The Ruler no-sold the titanium right cross from Logan Paul this past Monday night on WWE Raw.

Say what you want about The Maverick, but that right hand has been a highly protected and devastating move during his WWE tenure. It didn't even faze Oba Femi. How is anyone supposed to realistically beat this guy? That said, Zack is making a bold choice and choosing the master of the Tsunami, believing that Paul Heyman will play a role in what many would consider an upset.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: "Big" Bronson Reed

Blake Lovell: Oba Femi

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match | WWE

Five of the six women in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match have never held a world title on the main roster before. WWE appears to be pushing the 'future of the company' talk over to the women's division, but for a few of these ladies, it may be a year or two too soon to leave New Orleans with the briefcase in their possession.

The top two contenders appear to be Tiffany Stratton, the only woman in the match to have been WWE Women's Champion before, and Roxanne Perez. Would Stratton turn on Chelsea Green and steal away the WWE Women's Championship as she did with Nia Jax? We may never know, because we all like The Prodigy to climb her way into the main event scene. Which may not sit well with Liv Morgan.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Roxanne Perez

Zack Heydorn: Roxanne Perez

Blake Lovell: Roxanne Perez

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match | WWE

It's going to be interesting to see how this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match plays out. Assuming Roman Reigns gets past LA Knight this weekend, WWE appears to be barreling toward a showdown between The OTC and Oba Femi at WrestleMania 43.

Does that give the SmackDown competitors the edge, or does it mean that Mr. Money in the Bank is going to be waiting in the wings for a while?

Either CM Punk or Kevin Owens could make life miserable for WWE Champion Sami Zayn if they had the briefcase, but arguably the most compelling cash-in attempt would come from Bron Breakker. In a tip of the cap to his old mentor, the Unpredictable Badass could potentially wait to steal Oba Femi's moment on the Grandest Stage of Them All after he conquers Roman Reigns. A moment that may be too monumental to pass up for WWE.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Bron Breakker

Zack Heydorn: Bron Breakker

Blake Lovell: Penta

Women's World Championship Match

Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan | WWE

The match order of the show on Saturday could very well determine who leaves Money in the Bank with the Women's World Championship around their waist. If the annual women's ladder match kicks off Money in the Bank and Roxanne Perez wins the briefcase, then it's game on for a night one cash-in attempt. The question then becomes: who does she (potentially) steal the title from?

The rivalry between Stephanie Vaquer and Liv Morgan, which has been going on since WrestleMania season, needs a definitive conclusion. La Primera pinning Morgan in this triple threat would accomplish that while also keeping Becky Lynch in the hunt. It would also set up a possible post-match assault by the Judgment Day, which could then lead to The Prodigy getting her big moment.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Stephanie Vaquer... watch out for the Roxanne Perez cash-in.

Zack Heydorn: Stephanie Vaquer

Blake Lovell: Stephanie Vaquer

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight | WWE

Prior to Monday night's promo between Roman Reigns and LA Knight, we gave The Megastar at least a puncher's chance to finally win the big one on Saturday night. But after The OTC absolutely cooked Knight on the microphone and reminded the entire world that he is the one true megastar in WWE, we believe any hope for a title change dropped to near zero.

This isn't a knock on LA Knight, but Roman Reigns is just levels above most of his colleagues. He's doing the best work of his career right now, and we all believe he will continue to look dominant as the World Heavyweight Champion until the time comes for Reigns to put over the future of WWE, Oba Femi, at WrestleMania 43.

However, we can't ignore the possibility of another challenger emerging to close out the show.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns... Drew McIntyre returns to confront The OTC after the match

Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns

Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns