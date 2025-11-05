Released WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Speaks Out For First Time

Wes Lee's time in WWE NXT has come to a close, and now, Dezmond Xavier is opening up about the road ahead.

Lee was among several WWE talent, many of whom were in developmental or NXT, who were either released or told their contract would not be renewed upon expiration last month. The 31-year-old was perhaps the most notable of the NXT names, capping a five-year run with the company.

On Tuesday night, Xavier (formerly known as Lee) issued his first public statement since the news broke, expressing gratitude for people who have had his back.

I want to apologize to everyone that showed so much love for me in the midst of everything that’s happened. The outpouring of support and adoration was overwhelming to say the least and I have to thank you all for adding fuel to my fire.



"I want to apologize to everyone that showed so much love for me in the midst of everything that’s happened," he said. "The outpouring of support and adoration was overwhelming to say the least and I have to thank you all for adding fuel to my fire. It’s time to get back in my bag."

Wes Lee in NXT

Xavier jumped to NXT following a successful run in TNA and on the independent circuit alongside Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, the trio known as The Rascalz. He and Wentz signed with WWE in 2020, debuting as MSK under the ring names of Wes Lee and Nash Carter, respectively.

Xavier was a part of the popular Rascalz team in TNA before jumping to WWE. | TNAwrestling.com

MSK quickly climbed the ranks of the NXT tag division, winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. However, Carter would be released due to controversial social media posts that surfaced online, and Lee was cast in a singles role.

He would become NXT North American Champion in October of 2022 at Halloween Havoc, quickly emerging as one of the brand's top stars.

His momentum hit a major hurdle in 2023, when he suffered a career-threatening back injury that would keep him out of the ring for a significant period of time. He would ultimately turn heel in 2024 following a brief reunion with The Rascalz, and briefly formed a team known as The High Ryze that was mostly regulated to Evolve.

Multiple outlets reported that WWE creative ultimately had no plans for Lee to eventually be called up to the main roster, largely serving as the reason for his departure from the company. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also weighed in on Lee's release as well.

As of now, Xavier is returning to the independent wrestling scene, as he has already been announced to appear for House of Glory and REVOLVER in the coming month ahead.

