WWE Reportedly Releases Top NXT Star
A former NXT North American Champion is the latest WWE name to find himself gone from the company.
WWE released several NXT, Evolve, and WWE LFG developmental talents on Friday night, most of whom were not often featured on the main NXT program. That changed in the late hours of the evening, however, when the promotion parted ways with Wes Lee.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the news, which was first reported by an Instagram user nikoexxtra1. WWE has not officially announced the move as of press time, however, nor has it done so for any of the releases to this point.
It is unclear if there have been any other releases or non-renewals as of yet, though Sapp had noted previously in the night that other names were expected to surface.
Wes Lee's WWE Tenure
Lee arrived in WWE in 2020 as one-half of the MSK tag team, joining Nash Carter and quickly becoming one of the promotion's most popular acts. The two were previously two-thirds of The Rascalz in TNA, competing under the ring names Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz alongside Trey Miguel.
Wentz would be released from the company in 2022 as a result of several controversial social media posts, eventually returning to TNA. Lee would remain with WWE though, and move into a singles role. He would go on to win the vacant WWE NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc that year, and held the championship for a then-record 269 days.
His career took a turn in 2023, however, when a lingering back injury sidelined him for months and nearly forced him into retirement. Lee would return to the ring though in April of 2024, and even briefly reformed The Rascalz in WWE NXT before turning heel on Wentz.
He went on to form an alliance with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, a team that would eventually be known as The High Ryze.
Lee's last television match with the company came on July 29, when he lost to Je'Von Evans on NXT. His final appearance was on a house show in September, when The High Ryze beat Drake Morreaux, Drako Knox, and Shiloh Hill. He also briefly appeared on Evolve prior to his release.
In addition to his North American Championship run, the 30-year-old is a former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and also won the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Carter while working under the MSK moniker.
