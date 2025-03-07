Latest Update On Rey Fenix To WWE
After Penta jumped from AEW to WWE, most figured it was only a matter of time until Rey Fenix joined him.
Penta and Fenix, real life brothers, have teamed together for years as the Lucha Bros. The duo have held multiple tag team titles together throughout their careers, including the AEW World Tag Team and AEW Trios Championships.
Fenix recently obtained his release from AEW and is expected in WWE imminently. A new update from Fightful Select provides some insight as to where things stand as of this week.
MORE: Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE
Per the report, Fenix is expected to get WWE medicals done very soon. The report notes "if Rey Fenix hasn't signed with WWE, it's coming soon."
The report also notes that the WWE merchandising team is already putting together ideas for Fenix upon his debut. When Penta arrived in WWE back in January, WWE actually released his merchandise before his on-screen debut.
