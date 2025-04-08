Rey Mysterio Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 41 In Las Vegas
Rey Mysterio will have a singles match at WrestleMania 41 this year in Las Vegas.
This week on WWE Raw, Mysterio angled for a match against El Grande Americano -- or Chad Gable. Gable has been parading around as a Luchador wrestler and Mysterio told Adam Pearce that he needed to stop Gable from disrespecting his culture and everything he's worked for in his career.
Pearce told Mysterio to name the place and the WWE Hall of Famer asked for the match to take place later this month in Las Vegas. Pearce told Rey that out of respect, he would grant the match and make it official.
On this week's episode of Raw, the LWO lost to El Grande Americano and American Made. After that match, Mysterio demanded the match from Pearce.
Earlier on the show this week, another WrestleMania match was finalized by Adam Pearce. We now know that Rhea Ripley has officially been added to the WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania. That title match will now be a triple threat match between Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky.
WrestleMania takes place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
