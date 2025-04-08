Rhea Ripley Added To WrestleMania Match, Triple Threat Official For The WWE Women's World Championship
Rhea Ripley has officially been added to the WWE Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41. The match will now be a Triple Threat Match with IYO SKY defending her title against both Bianca Belair and Ripley.
This week's episode of WWE Raw began with Raw GM Adam Pearce in the middle of the ring. Pearce said he wanted to address what happened during last week's show and invited all three women down to the ring.
Once all the women joined him, Pearce said he blamed himself for putting Belair in a situation where she was the referee for a Sky vs. Ripley title match. He also said it was his fault for thinking that the three women could handle their situation like pros. From there, he said the only way to be fair about it all was to add Ripley to the title match.
Ripley began to address being added to the match, but Belair cut her off and said that she did what she was asked to make it to WrestleMania. She said she won at Elimination Chamber and earned her shot, but that Ripley was just handed hers. Ripley tried to talk back to Belair, but The E-S-T cut her off and told her to sign the contract. Both Ripley and Belair did.
After, the two exchanged words and were totally dismissive of SKY. IYO left the ring in frustration as Ripley and Belair argued, but then springboarded off the ropes and kicked Ripley directly into Belair. With both women down, Sky signed the contract, took her championship belt and left the ring.
WrestleMania 41 takes place from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. There is no word at this time whether this match will take place on Saturday or Sunday.
