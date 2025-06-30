Wrestling On FanNation

Rhea Ripley Gets Women's World Championship Shot At WWE Evolution

Mami has a chance to climb back on top of the Raw Women's Division at WWE Evolution next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley / WWE.com

Mami has a shot to get back on top of the WWE Women's Division.

Fresh off her Street Fight victory over Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley kicked off Monday night's edition of Raw with an address to the crowd in Pittsburgh. The mere mention of next month's Evolution PLE brought IYO SKY down to the ring.

SKY told Rhea she can't be on top without the Women's World Championship, and since she's the one with the title, Raw GM Adam Pearce has allowed her to choose her next opponent. IYO said she wants to face the absolute best and that means fighting Rhea Ripley at Evolution.

The Nightmare gladly accepted the challenge and said she would stop at nothing to win back her Women's World Title. She told IYO to remember that whatever happens at Evolution, SKY was the one who asked for it.

This will mark the fourth time that SKY and Ripley will fight each other for the Women's World Championship since IYO shockingly won the title off of Rhea on the March 3 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Their rematch on the March 31 episode of Raw ended in a double DQ, and set the stage for the absolute classic triple threat match that both women had with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. The latest installment of their rivalry is now set for WWE Evolution on Sunday, July 13 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

MORE: How To Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream

Current WWE Evolution Card:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

