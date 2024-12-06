Rikishi Believes This Bloodline Member Will Be Undisputed WWE Champion In 2025
The Bloodline is hailed as one of the best storylines in WWE history, and with the signing of Lance Anoa’i and rumored other family member signings, it doesn’t appear that the storyline is wrapping up anytime soon. Another Bloodline family member believes that the new Tribal Chief will hold WWE gold and soon.
During the most recent episode of his podcast, Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi stated that he believes Solo Sikoa will become the WWE Undisputed Champion in 2025.
MORE: Solo Sikoa Sets the Tone in Latest Bloodline Chapter
“I’ve got full confidence in Solo… He’s been out for a minute, perfecting the craft, waiting his turn, waiting for his opportunity. 2025, Solo Sikoa will become Undisputed WWE Champion.”- Rikishi
Sikoa, the leader of the New Bloodline, took the coveted ula fala necklace from a defeated Roman Reigns on the Friday Night SmackDown following WrestleMania XL, and declared himself the leader of the new incarnation of The Bloodline. This elevation was followed by the expulsion of both Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman from the Bloodline ranks.
Sikoa has also introduced Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu to complete his stable.
Sikoa previously competed against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in a losing effort in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam.
Sikoa’s Bloodline, with Bronson Reed, competed in the Men’s WarGames match at last month’s Survivor Series: WarGames in a losing effort against Reigns, Uso, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk.
Recommended
Netflix Releases WWE Raw Hype Video Featuring The Rock, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes & More
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Results: The OG Bloodline Wins; CM Punk & Roman Reigns Shake Hands
Rikishi Hopes WWE 'Does The Right Thing' By His Son, Jey Uso