Rikishi Pushes For Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu Match At WWE WrestleMania 41
Rikishi wants a teased match to be made official for WWE WrestleMania 41.
The Bloodline saga has been a main attraction on WWE television for several years now, and the most recent twist has centered around the tension between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
But will it result in the two featured attractions of the rogue version of The Bloodline turning on each other to set up a huge WrestleMania 41 showdown?
On a recent edition of his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi explained his desire to see the match added to the card and why he thinks the fans would prefer it to other alternatives for Sikoa and Fatu.
"It’s something about those two and the drama that they’re going through, with what we’ve been seeing lately, I really feel that could be…I’m always thinking about the fans. What would the fans want to see? Do the fans want to see Jacob Fatu versus Braun Strowman? Or would we rather see Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa? So for me, speaking like a fan, I prefer to probably see family versus family go at it."- Rikishi
Fatu and Strowman have been feuding for the past few months, with Strowman eliminating "The Samoan Werewolf" in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
They're scheduled to go one on one on Friday's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy.
It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter back in February that a Sikoa vs. Fatu match was "not booked" and that one of the superstars has a "different booking" for the event.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
