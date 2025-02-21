Latest WWE News On Jacob Fatu And Solo Sikoa Plans For WrestleMania 41
For the last couple of months, it has seemed inevitable that a showdown between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu would be in the cards come WrestleMania time.
Fatu has at times seemed to have taken the lead over the Bloodline after Sikoa's loss to Roman Reigns during the Raw on Netflix premiere back on January 6th. However, on last week's episode of SmackDown, Sikoa was back and instructed Fatu to "bring the title back" to the family.
Both men still portrayed tension between them in the segment, and one could reasonably assume that Sikoa and Fatu will come to blows at some point down the line.
Logically, one would also reasonably assume that the potential bout would be scheduled for the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41. However, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that is not currently the plan.
MORE: The Undertaker Offers High Praise For Jacob Fatu, Says He Has "It"
In the latest issue, Dave Meltzer writes, "Regarding rumors of Fatu vs. Sikoa, it is right now not booked and one of them has a different booking, but of course this can change."
Naturally, some speculation will be stirred-up surrounding the potential involvement of The Rock with one, or both, of these men. Could he be involved in their WrestleMania direction?
In anticipation of his return to SmackDown on Friday evening, The Rock noted on social media that he is going to "f*** up someone's life" on the show.
