Reported Gunther Injury Could Affect Outcome Of WWE SummerSlam Main Event

Could an injury to Gunther lead to CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam?

Rick Ucchino

The professional wrestling industry has had to deal with a number of significant injuries this year, especially WWE, and it sounds like another major name might be hitting this sidelines for a bit.

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk Saturday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, but he's reportedly not heading into that match at 100 percent.

The Wrestling Observer claims that The Ring General is dealing with a nose issue and it's one that could require him to take time off following SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer did not indicate how long the injury would keep Gunther out of action, so it's conceivable that he could still retain the World Heavyweight Championship against the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World'. However, if he's going to miss closer to months than weeks, then the smart money may be on someone else leaving New Jersey with the title.

CM Punk is the current betting favorite to win his first World Title in WWE in over 12 years, according to most sites, but Seth Rollins stealing the belt from Punk via his Money in the Bank briefcase cannot be ruled out.

The Visionary is supposedly out of action himself due to a knee injury that he suffered back at Saturday Night's Main Event, but there's still some dispute over whether that was part of an angle that was designed to lead to a shocking cash-in of his guaranteed contract this weekend.

MORE: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card Order Reportedly Revealed

WWE SummerSlam Card (Night 1):

Gunther vs. CM Punk
Gunther vs. CM Punk / WWE.com
  • Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
  • Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

The first ever two-night SummerSlam gets underway Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). Catch the show live on Peacock in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

