Roman Reigns Drops Dark, Ominous Promo Ahead Of WWE Raw And WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns is tired of being disrespected.
Reigns took to social media on Monday and dropped a dark, ominous promo that highlighted his dissatisfaction of the spot he currently occupies in WWE.
In the video posted to his X account, Reigns talked about being the reason why WWE was on Netflix and was securing billion dollar deals, but said all he got from that was "being out on his ass." Reigns ended the promo by saying he's learned his lesson.
"It's funny how much a year can change. This time last year I was untouchable. I should've tightened my grip around this company's neck. It was the wiseman that taught me diplomacy. You gotta think politically."- Roman Reigns
He continued:
"I tried to help everyone. Most of them don't understand what a helping hand really looks like. What do I get for it? Netflix, TKO, mainstream, billion dollar deals, and somehow I'm out on my ass. I lift everything up, but somehow, nobody has enough respect to be true to their Tribal Chief."
Reigns will appear on this week's episode of WWE Raw ahead of his WrestleMania 41 showdown with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Paul Heyman will not be in the corner of Reigns for that match. Heyman will instead join CM Punk, due to a favor that Punk cashed in for helping Heyman and Reigns at Survivor Series.
MORE: Exclusive: Rhea Ripley Is Ready For WWE WrestleMania
Punk and Rollins are set to appear on this week's Raw as well. Last week on the show, Rollins left Punk laying in the ring after hitting him with a Stomp kick. Rollins and Punk have been at odds since Punk returned to the company in 2023. Each have one win over the other in singles matches.
WrestleMania 41 will take place live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. The Punk vs. Reigns vs. Rollins match is scheduled to be the night one main event. Other announced matches for the show include Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Latest On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (4/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Drew McIntyre Shows Off Gnarly Head Wound From WWE SmackDown Brawl
Triple H Thinks Donald Trump's Strategy Is "Genius" And Draws Parallels To WWE