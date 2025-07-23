Wrestling On FanNation

Roman Reigns Issues Challenge For WWE SummerSlam

Will The OTC be in action during WWE SummerSlam weekend? The appears to be up to his cousin, Main Event Jey Uso.

Rick Ucchino

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns / WWE.com

The OTC is ready for a fight and he wants it do go down at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Roman Reigns took to Instagram Live Wednesday to issue a challenge to both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Tribal Chief said if they want to prove that they are the real future of the industry, then they need to do it at the major Premium Live Events just like he's done throughout his career.

The proposal that The OTC has thrown down on the table is a tag team match that would see Reigns and Main Event Jey Uso reunite one more time to take on Breakker and Reed. There's little doubt as to whether Seth Rollins' boys will answer the call, but what about the former World Heavyweight Champion?

Since returning to Monday night Raw two weeks ago, Reigns has prominently stood next to his cousin as an equal. As two men who have both captured World Titles on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All'. That's a level of respect that Jey Uso has always wanted from The OTC and has now earned.

Reigns said in his video that if Jey can trust him one more time, he'd love to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against Breakker and Reed next weekend at SummerSlam. The ball is now firmly in Jey Uso's court, but it's unclear when he will announce his decision.

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns / WWE.com

Current WWE SummerSlam Card:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk.

