WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [3/14/25]: Full Match Results From Friday's Show in Spain
Tonight's episode of SmackDown was live from the Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, which aired live on Netflix internationally.
A still very pissed off Cody Rhodes dropped The Miz with a Cross Rhodes ahead of their interview, Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair returned to singles action and the WWE Tag Team Championships were on the line.
The following spoilers are courtesy of The Takedown on SI and are limited in scope:
WWE SmackDown Match Results:
LA Knight, Jimmy Uso and Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga after Strowman hit his running powerslam on Tonga. The fight continued after the match and didn't end until Fatu put Strowman through the barricade.
Jade Cargill was interviewed by Cathy Kelley and explained how she's feeling after Naomi's betrayal. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted her and after getting into an argument, Jade challenged Liv to a match next week.
Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab after locking in the Figure-8. Tiffany Stratton ran to the ring after the match and the WrestleMania 41 opponents got into a massive brawl that spanned multiple segments.
Cody Rhodes came out for Miz TV but dropped Miz with a Cross Rhodes. He only wants to talk to John Cena.
A potential Rey Fenix vignette aired.
Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled to a no contest after Drew McIntyre attacked Priest and left him laying with a Claymore.
Randy Orton defeated Carmelo Hayes after hitting an RKO out of nowhere. Orton attempted to shake Melo's hand after the match, but Melo shoved him in the face. Randy dropped him with another RKO and was about to punt him when Kevin Owens saved him.
Another mysterious vignette aired with the running theory being it was for a returning Aleister Black.
World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Spain's own Axiom with a power bomb. This was an incredibly good showcase for Axiom, even in defeat.
Paul Heyman announces that Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next week.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to with the WWE Tag Team Championships! Johnny accidentally hit Ciampa with a super kick. Dawkins dropped Gargano with a spin buster. Ford then hit the frog splash on Johnny for the win.
