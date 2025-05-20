Roxanne Perez Officially Called Up To The WWE Main Roster
The Prodigy has arrived on Monday Night Raw.
It's a move that's been expected for some time now, but Roxanne Perez officially has a new home on the Red Brand.
General Manager Adam Pearce made things official ahead of the May 19 edition of Raw, when he signed the two-time NXT Women's Champion to a Raw exclusive contract.
Perez has been in the mix on the main roster for the past few months now. The Prodigy finished as the runner-up in the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in February, and then qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match just a month later.
After wrapping up her commitments to NXT in April, Roxanne really began to make her mark on the main roster when she attacked Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY on the Raw after Mania. She soon formed an alliance with fellow former NXT Women's Champion Giulia, but the pair quickly fizzled out.
Giulia has also now moved up to the main roster. She signed a SmackDown exclusive deal with General Manager Nick Aldis this past Friday night. She'll make her official debut this week when she faces Charlotte Flair and Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match.
Perez has already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Becky Lynch and Natalya on Monday's episode of Raw.
